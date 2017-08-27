» » « «
Cele mai tari glume dupa ce Mayweather l-a devastat pe McGregor. Costumul lui Floyd, GENIAL :)) VIDEO
27 august 2017 09:31

Cele mai tari glume dupa ce Mayweather l-a devastat pe McGregor. Costumul lui Floyd, GENIAL :)) VIDEO

Vezi imaginile cu KO-ul AICI

Conor McGregor si Floyd Mayweather au oferit un meci... ciudat, timp de 10 runde. Irlandezul a incercat sa ii faca fata lui Floyd insa nu a reusit sa ii puna prea mari probleme.

Imediat dupa meci, twitterul a explodat cu glume pe seama meciului, de la cum a aratat confruntarea dintre ei, la suma imensa incasata de McGregor desi nu a avut nicio sansa, peste 100 de milioane de dolari, dar mai ales la costumul cu care Floyd a intrat in ring.

Ads by Internet PROTV


0 comentarii
Mayweather vs McGregor. Floyd l-a învins pe irlandez prin KO. VIDEO
Stirileprotv.ro
Bucovina

Bucovina, pe lângă mănăstiri, oferă şi posibilităţi nenumărate de petrecere a timpului liber.

Bucovina, zona care îmbină peisaje pitorești cu sporturi extreme
Spectacol aerian în Suceava: printre piloți, un multiplu campion mondial
Statul Islamic a revendicat atacul terorist din Bruxelles
Incont.ro
Germania a înregistrat în primul semestru un excedent bugetar record de 18,3 miliarde de euro, potrivit datelor guvernamentale publicate vineri, relatează The Telegraph.
Germania a înregistrat un excedent bugetar record, de 18,3 miliarde de euro, în primul semestru. Cei mai mulți bani provin din taxe
Finlandezii vor reglementări mai dure în privința imigrației, după ce un solicitant de azil marocan a omorât doi oameni cu cuțitul, în Turku
Orașele europene care nu mai vor turiști. Ce măsuri au luat pentru a-i descuraja pe străini să vină în vacanță
Foodstory.ro
Inghetata-sandwich de ciocolata cu biscuit crocant
Burgeri
Tarta de rosii
Mtv.ro
Imposibil de ignorat. Blonda cu silueta de brazilianca pe care toti barbatii au urmarit-o la plaja
Fosta actrita din Baywatch, de nerecunoscut dupa ce si-a facut mai multe operatii estetice
Multi spun ca e cea mai sexy jucatoare de tenis, dar verisoara este si mai atragatoare.  Imaginile cu care verisoara lui Eugenie Bouchard face senzatie pe net
Yoda.ro
Pe 1 septembrie, un asteroid de mari dimensiuni va trece pe langa Pamant.
Un asteroid urias se va apropia de Terra peste cateva zile! Avertismentul expertilor NASA
iSTYLE deschide un nou magazin in Iasi. Clientii pot cumpara produse Apple la preturi speciale
Supervulcanul Yellowstone poate erupe oricand! NASA incearca sa previna dezastrul
DeBarbati.ro
Insula de inchiriat la pretul unei camere de hotel din Mamaia. Cat costa viata in paradis

Mersul la plaja este probabil cea mai ravnita activitate pe timpul verii. Insa impartirea ei cu alte cateva zeci de mii de turisti poate rapi din placere. Asa ca...de ce sa nu iti iei o insula?

Insula de inchiriat la pretul unei camere de hotel din Mamaia. Cat costa viata in paradis
Cea mai nebuna mana de poker pe care ai vazut-o vreodata! A pariat milioane de dolari si avea doar 7% sanse de castig! Ce s-a intamplat
Pink Martini la Bucuresti, Anim'est 2015 + Closing Parties in majoritatea cluburilor: Ce facem weekendul acesta:
Procinema.ro
S-a intors Khaleesi, Regina Dragonilor! Cel de-al saptelea sezon din "Game of Thrones" poate fi vizionat si pe telefonul mobil
7 lucruri pe care trebuie sa le stii despre "Piratii din Caraibe: Razbunarea lui Salazar". Noul film Disney, in cinematografele din Romania
CANNES 2017. Quentin Tarantino, despre cel mai renumit festival de film european: "Pentru cei care iubesc filmul, acest loc e Raiul pe pamant."
Protv.ro
Il folosesti in fiecare zi, dar habar n-aveai ca trebuie sa tii cont de asta! Secretele deodorantului au fost dezvaluite
A luat un servetel umed, l-a infipt in dintii de la perie si a inceput sa-si descurce parul. Ce s-a intamplat apoi
Un barbat a transformat o bucata de metal intr-un inel de logodna superb. Cum arata la final bijuteria
©2017 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT