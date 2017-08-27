Cele mai tari glume dupa ce Mayweather l-a devastat pe McGregor. Costumul lui Floyd, GENIAL :)) VIDEO

Vezi imaginile cu KO-ul AICI
Conor McGregor si Floyd Mayweather au oferit un meci... ciudat, timp de 10 runde. Irlandezul a incercat sa ii faca fata lui Floyd insa nu a reusit sa ii puna prea mari probleme.
Imediat dupa meci, twitterul a explodat cu glume pe seama meciului, de la cum a aratat confruntarea dintre ei, la suma imensa incasata de McGregor desi nu a avut nicio sansa, peste 100 de milioane de dolari, dar mai ales la costumul cu care Floyd a intrat in ring.
Watching Mayweather vs Mcgregor like... (ft. @skydart) pic.twitter.com/Rj5khgMw0F
— Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) August 27, 2017
Bro they turned him to El Chacal ???????????????????????? #Mayweather pic.twitter.com/3IvJjNOKhr— itsvan bozikovic (@navsti) August 27, 2017
Next fight -
Mayweather vs a book
50-1— money team jd (@jdisblack) August 27, 2017
Uncle Sam collecting taxes from the McGregor v Mayweather Fight#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/qHzSoUecph— Pastor Creflo Dollar (@Pastor_Creflo) August 27, 2017
John Cena could easily beat Mayweather. Mayweather runs so much...but you can't run from what you can't see.— DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) August 27, 2017
Mayweather and McGregor got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 figures in their bank accounts— Bubz (@Bubzayy) August 27, 2017
I'd let Mayweather beat me up for 32 minutes for the bag.— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) August 27, 2017
MAYWEATHER AND McGREGOR'S CONVERSATION AFTER THE FIGHT pic.twitter.com/qhD24OfHfB— WSHH FANS (@WORLDSTARVlNE) August 27, 2017
Mayweather & Mcgregor right now!! pic.twitter.com/GJ22xaCFeY— Maxwell (@iMullarJr) August 27, 2017