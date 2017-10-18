Imagini socante! Un baschetbalist de 130 de milioane de dolari din NBA si-a rupt piciorul in direct, la primul meci pentru Celtics

Accidentare horror in NBA: la primul meci jucat pentru Boston Celtics, dupa transferul de la Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward a suferit o fractura de glezna, dupa un alley-oop nereusit.
Jucatorul lui Celtics, care a semnat recent un contract de 128 de milioane de dolari pentru urmatorii cinci ani, va sta cel putin 6 luni pe bara. Boston a pierdut primul meci din sezon, 102-99 in fata campionilor din Cleveland.
