Moment incredibil pe transmisiunea unui meci din Premier League! Milioane de oameni l-au vazut pe un fotbalist FARA LENJERIE

Un moment cu adevarat nemaivazut a avut loc la meciul dintre Huddersfield si Bournemouth, incheiat astazi cu scorul de 4-1.
Un moment nemaiintalnit a fost consemnat la meciul din Premier League dintre Huddersfield si Bournemouth, scor 4-1. Pe transmisiunea partidei a aparut un fotbalist fara lenjerie!
In timpul transmisiunii, una dintre camere l-a cautat pe antrenorul David Wagner (Huddersfield), iar regizorul a comutat pentru a-l arata pe acesta. Brusc, in spate, un fotbalist si-a dat, insa, pantalonii jos!
Did anyone else see that surprise penis, during Bournemouth and Huddersfield game? #epl #PremierLeague ????????— Tiempo De Dios (@Y0U_TRIED) February 11, 2018
Lmao a Huddersfield's player exposed his penis on live TV ????????— Obidinma Nnebe (@obi_nnebe) February 11, 2018
Hahahaha who just saw the Huddersfield sub dick on camera behind the manager hahahahaha— chris (@ChrisWhiteTHFC) February 11, 2018