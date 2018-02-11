» » « «
Moment incredibil pe transmisiunea unui meci din Premier League! Milioane de oameni l-au vazut pe un fotbalist FARA LENJERIE

Un moment cu adevarat nemaivazut a avut loc la meciul dintre Huddersfield si Bournemouth, incheiat astazi cu scorul de 4-1.

Un moment nemaiintalnit a fost consemnat la meciul din Premier League dintre Huddersfield si Bournemouth, scor 4-1. Pe transmisiunea partidei a aparut un fotbalist fara lenjerie!

In timpul transmisiunii, una dintre camere l-a cautat pe antrenorul David Wagner (Huddersfield), iar regizorul a comutat pentru a-l arata pe acesta. Brusc, in spate, un fotbalist si-a dat, insa, pantalonii jos!

