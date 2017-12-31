» » « «
Golul finalului de an in Europa! Cum a marcat Drinkwater pentru Chelsea
31 decembrie 2017 11:38

Golul finalului de an in Europa! Cum a marcat Drinkwater pentru Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater a marcat spectaculos in victoria lui Chelsea cu 5-0 in fata lui Stoke.

Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!

Drinkwater a inscris cu un sut senzational de la 20 de metri. Mingea s-a dus perfect, in plasa laterala.
 

