Golul finalului de an in Europa! Cum a marcat Drinkwater pentru Chelsea

Drinkwater a inscris cu un sut senzational de la 20 de metri. Mingea s-a dus perfect, in plasa laterala.



Pedro shows off some tekkers on the wing but his attempted cross is blocked and finds its way to Drinkwater who finishes into the far post side netting on the volley. Class goal. 2-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/kfTC4VRkah