OFICIAL! Liverpool l-a prezentat azi pe cel mai scump fundas din istoria fotbalului!

Virgil Van Dijk, cel mai scump fundas transferat vreodata, e asteptat sa rezolve problemele defensive pe Anfield. Adus cu 85 de milioane de euro de la Southampton, Van Dijk a fost dorit de Klopp inca din vara, insa atunci Southampton s-a opus si afacerea a picat.
Virgil van Dijk is a Red.
