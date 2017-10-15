Au crezut ca a murit! Arbitru facut KO BRUTAL de un jucator in timpul meciului! VIDEO

Arbitrul partidei Charlton Athletic - Doncaster Rovers nu a ramas inconstient pe teren.

Arbitrul Robert Lewis s-a ciocnit violent cu un jucator in timpul meciului si a ramas inconstient pe teren. El si-a revenit, dar nu a mai putut continua meciul. La finalul partidei, Josh Magennis, jucatorul care l-a lovit, a mers in vestiar si l-a verificat. "E ok", a transmis acesta pe contul de Twitter al clubului.

The ref collapses as the 2nd half starts #cafc pic.twitter.com/ufgL67NwgN — Martin Carey (@MC_Comms) October 14, 2017