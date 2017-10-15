» » « «
Au crezut ca a murit! Arbitru facut KO BRUTAL de un jucator in timpul meciului! VIDEO
15 octombrie 2017 11:19

Au crezut ca a murit! Arbitru facut KO BRUTAL de un jucator in timpul meciului! VIDEO

Arbitrul partidei Charlton Athletic - Doncaster Rovers nu a ramas inconstient pe teren.

Se vede primavara! Joi, 19 octombrie, Europa League: 20.00 Hapoel Beer Sheva - Steaua

Marti, 17 octombrie, UEFA Champions League: 21.45 Real Madrid - Tottenham

Arbitrul Robert Lewis s-a ciocnit violent cu un jucator in timpul meciului si a ramas inconstient pe teren. El si-a revenit, dar nu a mai putut continua meciul. La finalul partidei, Josh Magennis, jucatorul care l-a lovit, a mers in vestiar si l-a verificat. "E ok", a transmis acesta pe contul de Twitter al clubului.

Ads by Internet PROTV


0 comentarii
Specialiștii pleacă din țară pentru salarii mai mari. Câtă meserie mai ştiu românii, la ”România, te iubesc!”
Stirileprotv.ro
arestat

Un bărbat de 42 de ani din Bacău a fost reţinut. E acuzat că, sâmbătă seară, a sechestrat o adolescentă de 17 ani pe care a încercat să o violeze. Tot el este suspectat că a vrut să răpească o fetiţă de 9 ani, cu o zi înainte.

Bărbatul acuzat că a sechestrat o adolescentă pe care încercat să o violeze, reţinut
Bărbat din Cluj, salvat de soţie. I-a dăruit un rinichi soţului de ziua copilului lor
Irina Begu a câştigat turneul de la Tianjin la dublu. Premiul cu care vine acasă
Incont.ro
Indicele ROBOR a crescut din nou şi a ajuns vineri la cel mai mare nivel din ultimii trei ani, iar estimările analiştilor sunt sumbre.
Risc de recesiune economică în cel mult 3 ani. Creșterea accelerată a indicelui ROBOR scumpește creditele în lei, iar piața imobiliară intră într-o nouă bulă
Juncker cere ca UE să-și “reînnoade” relațiile cu “marea Rusie”: “Crede cineva că ne putem gândi la Europa fără să ținem cont de Rusia?”
Guvernul s-a răzgândit în privința plății defalcate a TVA. Tudose: Va fi obligatorie doar pentru firmele aflate în faliment sau în insolvenţă
Foodstory.ro
Cum sa economisesti bani pe mancare
Cum sa prepari vinegreta perfecta pentru salata
Cum sa pregatesti pachetelul copiilor
Mtv.ro
Imposibil de ignorat. Blonda cu silueta de brazilianca pe care toti barbatii au urmarit-o la plaja
Fosta actrita din Baywatch, de nerecunoscut dupa ce si-a facut mai multe operatii estetice
Multi spun ca e cea mai sexy jucatoare de tenis, dar verisoara este si mai atragatoare.  Imaginile cu care verisoara lui Eugenie Bouchard face senzatie pe net
Yoda.ro
Sir Jonathan Ive, designerul primului iPhone, a facut o declaratie surprinzatoare.
Secret dezvaluit de creatorul primului iPhone! Ce greseala grava fac aproape toti utilizatorii
Proiect incredibil! Cum poate fi asigurata energie curata pentru intreaga planeta
Sofatul va fi interzis peste 25 de ani! Motivul pentru care oamenii nu vor mai avea voie sa conduca
DeBarbati.ro
toyota

Segmentul SUV-urilor compacte a fost pionierat de Toyota cu prima generație RAV 4 în 1994.

Toyota C-HR Hybrid, crossoverul urban ideal
A gresit biletul de avion si nu si-a dat seama pana la jumatatea drumului! Unde a ajuns pana la urma: "M-au tratat ca pe un criminal!"
Pink Martini la Bucuresti, Anim'est 2015 + Closing Parties in majoritatea cluburilor: Ce facem weekendul acesta:
Procinema.ro
Cum este maestrul Marcel Iures in realitate? Castigatoarea concursului PRO CINEMA povesteste intalnirea!
Victor Rebengiuc si Marcel Iures, dialog de poveste cu amintiri din copilarie
Eveniment LIVE: Petrece o seara cu Marcel Iures la Grand Cinema & More din Baneasa Shopping City!
Protv.ro
A frant inimi atunci cand a jucat in "Inger Salbatic", alaturi de Natalia Oreiro. Cum arata acum Facundo Arana
E considerata vedeta cu cele mai multe accidente vestimentare, dar si cu cele mai multe poze in costum de baie
12 semne ca iubitul tau se foloseste de tine si ca aveti o relatie nesanatoasa
©2017 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT